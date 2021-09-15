UK PM Johnson to make joint security announcement with U.S., Australia
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 23:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a televised statement at 2100 GMT on Wednesday alongside U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Johnson's office said.
The announcement will be on a strategic national security matter, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Australian
- U.S.
- British
- Joe Biden
- Johnson
- Scott Morrison
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Disney to move Hotstar content to Hulu, ESPN+ in U.S.
PREVIEW-Tennis-Osaka faces Danilovic test in U.S. Open second round, Stephens meets Gauff
U.S. agency says Tigrayan forces looted aid warehouses in Ethiopia's Amhara region
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Treasury issued new license to ease flow of aid in Afghanistan