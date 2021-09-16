'Now lets get on with the job' says UK PM Johnson after cabinet reshuffle

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time for his new cabinet to get on with the job of tackling inequality across the country and rebuilding after COVID-19, speaking after he reshuffled his senior ministerial team.

"The Cabinet I have appointed today will work tirelessly to unite and level up the whole country. We will build back better from the pandemic and deliver on your priorities," he said on Twitter.

"Now let’s get on with the job."

