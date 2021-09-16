Left Menu

BJP protest against West Bengal govt over molestation allegations by TMC cadre in Siliguri

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh and other party workers on Wednesday staged a sitting demonstration against the West Bengal government in Siliguri alleging molestation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) backed goons at a vaccination camp.

ANI | Siliguri (West-Bengal) | Updated: 16-09-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 10:47 IST
BJP leaders stage protest against West Bengal govt. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh and other party workers on Wednesday staged a sitting demonstration against the West Bengal government in Siliguri alleging molestation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) backed goons at a vaccination camp. Accusing the Trinamool Congress government of giving Covid-19 vaccine doses only to those who have connections with the ruling party, Ghosh said, "West Bengal has introduced a new culture, that only TMC workers will get the vaccines and our administration says first come first serve, but those who come at 5 am in the morning, they have kicked off the line and given to TMC workers."

"I saw this incident at a vaccination camp, where the administrative officer was along with TMC leader. When I opposed it, they attacked along with other men and threatened me. They said they will kill me," he added. Denying the allegations, Goutam Deb, former state tourism minister and Chairman of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), Board of Administrators (BOA) said, "It is very unfortunate that local MLA alleging that he has been attacked. Some miscreants are trying to disrupt the normal vaccination system.""We have informed the police to take action against them. But it is motivated and designed to malign us," he added. (ANI)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

