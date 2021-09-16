Left Menu

Gujarat's newly-inducted cabinet to meet today

The first cabinet meeting of the newly-inducted Council of Ministers of Gujarat will be held on Thursday at 4.30 pm.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:13 IST
Gujarat's newly-inducted cabinet to meet today
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
The first cabinet meeting of the newly-inducted Council of Ministers of Gujarat will be held on Thursday at 4.30 pm. The meeting will be led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"The first cabinet meeting of the Council of Ministers to be chaired by CM @Bhupendrapbjp will take place at 4.30 pm today at Gandhinagar," Gujarat's CMO office tweeted. The swearing-in of new ministers in the Gujarat Cabinet of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take place today at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar at 1 pm.

According to sources, over 20 leaders would be sworn in as ministers. The majority of ministers in the cabinet headed by previous Chief Minister Vijay Rupani are likely to be dropped, the sources said.

Senior leaders in the party had been reaching out to those not likely to be retained as ministers. "There is a massive exercise going on to see that leaders who won't be accommodated in the cabinet do not feel left out," the sources added.

Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday. The party is counting on Patel to shore up the party's fortunes ahead of the assembly elections towards the end of next year. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats and Congress got 77 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

