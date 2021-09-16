Left Menu

Ker CM warns of stern action against those indulging in "poisonous campaign"

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:58 IST
Ker CM warns of stern action against those indulging in "poisonous campaign"
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday warned of stringent action against those indulging in ''poisonous campaign'' with an aim to disrupt communal harmony of the state and said they would be dealt with ''mercilessly.'' Vijayan, at a high level meeting, directed the top brass to crack down on the efforts of certain forces to create unrest in society and cause division and hatred among the people, a CMO statement said here.

The Chief Minister's statement assumes significance at a time when the southern state is witnessing a raging debate over the controversial 'narcotic jihad' remark by Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, which was severely criticised by various political parties and cultural leaders. The opposition Congress had also expressed concern that some vested interests were using the Catholic bishop's remarks for polarising the society on communal lines through social media platforms.

''Kerala is a state known for its secular tradition and religious brotherhood. A deliberate attempt to undermine this general characteristics of the state is going on from some quarters. Stringent action will be taken against such attempts,'' Vijayan said.

Those who carry out poisonous campaigns including that through the social media platforms, with an aim to create communal division, would be dealt with mercilessly, he said.

The Chief Minister also urged the officials to give special focus on to curb such trends via social media platforms and bring the culprits before the law, the statement added. Chief Secretary V P Joy, Home Secretary K Jose and DGP Anil Kant were among the top officials who attended the high level meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021