Left Menu

Raj CM Gehlot shares health update; says hope to soon start working

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:13 IST
Raj CM Gehlot shares health update; says hope to soon start working
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who recently underwent angioplasty, on Thursday said he hoped to soon start working as before.

In a tweet, he said at present, he is working as per the advice of doctors.

''Vinay Behl, former head of the Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi and my cardiologist in the national capital, met at the chief minister's residence on Wednesday,'' Gehlot said in another tweet in Hindi.

He said Behl discussed about his treatment with SMS Medical College principal Sudhir Bhandari along with the team of Rajiv Bagratta, Sohan Sharma, Anoop Jain and Vijay Pathak.

''Behl expressed satisfaction on seeing the test reports and expressed happiness over the timely treatment by the SMS team. According to the advice of doctors, I am currently working and I hope that I will soon start working as before,” the CM said in a series of tweets.

The 70-year-old Congress leader underwent angiolplasty, a procedure to clear blocked arteries, last month.

PTI AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021