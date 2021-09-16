Left Menu

PM to hold review meeting with secretaries on Sep 18

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:12 IST
PM to hold review meeting with secretaries on Sep 18
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with secretaries of various ministries and departments on September 18, according to sources.

The meeting comes days after Modi chaired a meeting with his council of ministers, which was termed as 'Chintan Shivir'.

The sources said the meeting with the secretaries is scheduled to be held in the evening on September 18.

Specific details about the meeting could not be immediately ascertained.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged lives and the economy, the government has been taking various measures to revive the situation, including steps to boost economic growth.

In July, Modi effected a reshuffle of his Cabinet ahead of seven states going for polls next year. Out of them, BJP is in power in six states, including Uttar Pradesh.

At the meeting with the ministers on September 14, Modi stressed that simplicity is the way of life.

Four more such 'Chintan Shivirs' will be held for further improving governance, sources had said.

At the meeting, Modi asked the ministers to learn from the best practices of their colleagues.

Stating that sharing is caring, the prime minister had also spoken about tiffin meetings during his Gujarat days where everyone used to bring their own tiffins in meetings and shared the food as well as ideas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021