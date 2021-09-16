Left Menu

Day after adjourning Raj Assembly sine die, Speaker decides to recall session

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:58 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Thursday decided to recall a session, a day after he adjourned the House sine die over repeated disruptions by ruling and opposition members.

The development comes after the members met the Speaker to reconsider his decision of adjourning the House. Assembly Secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur issued a notification to recall the session on Friday on the directions of the Speaker, an official statement said, adding that the much-needed financial and legislative work will be taken up.

The Business Advisory Committee of the assembly had fixed the agenda of the House till September 18, but Joshi adjourned the House ahead of its schedule for an indefinite time period.

On Wednesday, the ruling and opposition leaders had come to loggerheads during a discussion on the Rajasthan State Road Transport Service (Prevention of Ticketless Travel) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The proceedings of the House were adjourned twice due to heated arguments between the ruling party and the opposition legislators during the debate on a road transport bill.

The Speaker later adjourned the House sine die, saying he won't let the assembly run in this manner.

He said both the ruling party and the opposition have the responsibility of upholding the tradition and dignity of democracy in the House.

