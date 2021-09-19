Delhi BJP expelling three councillors over graft charges 'hollow, cosmetic' actions: AAP

The expulsion of three councillors by the Delhi BJP over graft charges are ''hollow and cosmetic'' actions, the AAP alleged on Sunday, and claimed that the saffron party is hastily covering up for their corrupt deeds as it fears losing next year's civic body polls.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Sunday expelled three municipal councilors from the party for six years, and said more heads will roll if they are found involved in financial irregularities.

Reacting to the AAP's allegation, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP leaders need to tell the people of Delhi as to why they are enrolling ''tainted'' councilors expelled by BJP.

The councillors who have been removed from the party over graft charges are Sadulajab councillor Sanjay Thakur in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), New Ashok Nagar councillor Rajni Babloo Pandey in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and Mukherjee Nagar councillor Pooja Madan in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, according to the orders issued by Delhi BJP president.

Madan and her brother Sanjay Madan joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday.

In a statement, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that the BJP is hastily covering up for their corrupt deeds as they fear losing the municipal corporations elections next year.

''BJP's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta has written a letter to some councillors to sack them from the party for six years because complaints of 'financial corruption' were received against them. ''We request Adesh Gupta to tell us why he was waiting till now to act on these complaints,'' Bhardwaj said.

He said sacking people from the party on the basis of corruption is ''not proper action'', rather getting them investigated by the CBI, ACB and vigilance is.

''BJP is going to lose badly in the upcoming MCD elections, therefore it is taking these hollow and cosmetic actions,'' said Bhardwaj.

Kapoor said BJP would have certainly taken further action but AAP on Sunday admitted a tainted and expelled councillor without any inquiry. ''Now if we take further action, Saurabh Bhardwaj would be the first one to cry that BJP is harassing our Councillor,'' Kapoor said.

