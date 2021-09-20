Left Menu

UK PM Johnson aims to smooth relations with France -Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 04:51 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to smooth relations with France after a joint deal for nuclear submarines between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia angered France, the Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3tUX77b.

"We are very, very proud of our relationship with France", Johnson told reporters on his way to New York, according to the report. "Our love of France is ineradicable."

The United Kingdom and France are working on joint military operations in Mali and the Baltic states and are also working jointly on a simulated nuclear testing programme, the report added, citing Johnson.

