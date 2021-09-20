Left Menu

Maharashtra: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya detained at Karad railway station

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya was detained at Karad Railway Station in Satara district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday.

ANI | Satara (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-09-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 06:55 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya at Karad Railway Station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya was detained at Karad Railway Station in Satara district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday. Somaiya was expected to visit Kohlapur today. He was en route the district via train.

Ahead of his visit, Kolhapur District Collector had issued prohibitory orders against him and imposed Section 144, prohibiting gatherings on September 20 and 21. The BJP leader on Sunday had alleged that he was detained at his residence in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, he had lashed out at the Maharashtra government and asked who gave the orders of restricting him from going out of Mumbai. "Thackeray government said you cannot go out of Mumbai. Who gave this order?" asked Somaiya when he was en route to Kolhapur.

He was scheduled to visit the properties owned by Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif in which he claims corruption has taken place. Somaiya tweeted yesterday: "Thackeray Sarkar Dadagiri, Notice is for Kolhapur District NO ENTRY, but not allowing Me to move out from My House. Not allowing to go for Ganesh Visarjan. Mulund Police wants to ARREST Me, but No Warrant, No Order...it's total illegal."

Earlier, Somaiya had levelled allegations of money laundering against Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab. (ANI)

