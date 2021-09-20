Left Menu

BJP slams Maharashtra govt over detention of Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the alleged detention of party leader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-09-2021 08:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 08:02 IST
BJP slams Maharashtra govt over detention of Kirit Somaiya
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the alleged detention of party leader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai. "Around 100 policemen are deployed outside residence of former MP Kirit Somaiya. Is Kirit Somaiya a terrorist? Terrorists who intend to organise blasts in Mumbai are arrested and some of them are roaming free as well. But when Kirit Somaiya is exposing scams related to corrupted ministers, he is being stopped," Patil said.

"He is being informed that he will be detained at Kolhapur guest house. Is democracy over? On what basis he is going to be detained by them? The entire BJP is behind Kirit Somaiya. We will not step back. we will not be scared," Patil added. Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was detained at Karad Railway Station in the Satara district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday.

Somaiya was expected to visit Kohlapur. He was en route to the district via train. Ahead of his visit, Kolhapur District Collector had issued prohibitory orders against him and imposed Section 144, prohibiting gatherings on September 20 and 21.

The BJP leader on Sunday had alleged that he was detained at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters, he had lashed out at the Maharashtra government and asked who gave the orders of restricting him from going out of Mumbai.

"Thackeray government said you cannot go out of Mumbai. Who gave this order?" asked Somaiya when he was en route to Kolhapur. He was scheduled to visit the properties owned by Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif in which he claims corruption has taken place. Earlier, Somaiya had levelled allegations of money laundering against Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021