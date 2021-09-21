Canada's ruling Liberals will win federal election -CBC news projection

Canada's ruling Liberals will form the country's next government, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected on Monday, but said it was too early to say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had won a majority.

The center-left Liberals, who entered the race with a big lead in opinion polls, were ahead in 139 of the 338 seats in Canada's House of Commons, the country's elected chamber of parliament. Many votes remained still to be counted.

