Oman unveils preparations for Khareef Dhofar 2024 at ATM

As part of the Dhofar Governorate's preparations for the launch of the Khareef Dhofar 2024 activities in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism to promote the tourism season, the Dhofar Municipality participated in the Arabian Travel Market 2024 exhibition.

Dubai [UAE], May 7 (ANI/WAM): As part of the Dhofar Governorate's preparations for the launch of the Khareef Dhofar 2024 activities in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism to promote the tourism season, the Dhofar Municipality participated in the Arabian Travel Market 2024 exhibition. The Khareef Dhofar saw an increase in visitors last season, with 962,000 visitors compared to 813,000 in 2022. This year's visitor count is expected to exceed one million.

Dhofar Governorate is a leading tourist destination for visitors inside and outside the Sultanate of Oman. During the Khareef Dhofar season, tourists enjoy an exceptional experience that includes nature, relaxation, shopping, entertainment, culture, tourism, and sports activities.

Dhofar Governorate boasts natural, tourist, and cultural heritage resources alongside ambitious plans to expand economic opportunities this season and the upcoming ones. Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen Al-Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, stated during the press conference on the sidelines of the exhibition that this year's activities would start early in conjunction with the astronomical beginning of the Khareef season on June 21 and will continue until the end of the Khareef season on September 20.

"This will provide a three-month duration, double the period previously allocated for Khareef season activities. It is expected to attract more tourists over a longer period, increasing the governorate's capacity to accommodate larger numbers and ensuring smoother traffic flow. Activities will be spread across existing and new locations, offering new, thrilling experiences." (ANI/WAM)

