Pioneering Scalp Tumour Removal: AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Expertise Benefits Bengal Patient

A team of doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully conducted a rare scalp tumour operation on a 51-year-old man from neighbouring West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.

The executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Ashutosh Biswas, said the patient had gone to several medical colleges and hospitals for treatment before finally reaching the Department of Plastic Surgery at the institute.

A multidisciplinary team from the AIIMS, comprising experts in interventional radiology, surgical oncology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, anesthesiology, and pathology, meticulously crafted a treatment strategy under the guidance of Sanjay Kumar Giri, head of the department of burns and plastic surgery, Biswas said.

The surgery is the second of its kind in India, he claimed.

The patient, Rabindra Bishui, underwent the complex procedure to address a longstanding scalp swelling that had plagued him for over two decades, the AIIMS official said.

The growth, later diagnosed as a 7 kg synovial sarcoma tumour, posed a formidable challenge to conventional treatment methods.

The doctors took around 7 hours to conduct the surgery.

The procedure was intricate, necessitating the ligation of the left external carotid artery and posterolateral neck dissection, culminating in the successful removal of the tumour.

After the successful surgery, the patient received intensive care for 24 hours before being transitioned to the ward for further observation and recovery, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)