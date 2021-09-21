Left Menu

Uttarakhand Congress writes to assembly speaker seeking suspension of BJP MLA

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Tuesday wrote to the Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker seeking suspension of membership of BJP MLA Rajkumar.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-09-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 21:08 IST
BJP MLA Rajkumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Tuesday wrote to the Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker seeking suspension of membership of BJP MLA Rajkumar. Rajkumar is a BJP MLA from the Purola town of Uttarkashi who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this month.

"Rajkumar is currently an MLA elected on Congress party's symbol. But he has joined BJP without offering his resignation from the party and the assembly. Under these circumstances, according to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, his assembly membership must be cancelled and he should be declared ineligible to contest the upcoming assembly elections under the Anti-Defection law mentioned in the Constitution of India," said the letter by UPCC. Rajkumar was earlier a Congress MLA and had occupied the post of secretary in the party's state unit.

Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are scheduled to take place in early 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

