Abhishek to go ahead with Tripura visit, not to take out rally

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will go ahead with his visit to Tripura on Wednesday to attend party programmes as per plans, but has cancelled the proposed mega rally in the wake of the Tripura High Court order, a top party leader said on Tuesday.

Banerjee will not change his plan to visit Tripura and will attend TMC's 'Jogdaan karmasuchi' (joining programme) on September 22, he said.

The new West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder has welcomed Banerjee to Tripura, where the government headed by the saffron party is in power. Tripura High Court on Tuesday rejected the TMC plea to hold a rally in Agartala on September 22 which was slated to be addressed by Banerjee and other senior party leaders.

TMC leader Subal Bhowmik had moved the court on Monday seeking its permission to hold the mega rally after the state police on September 18 denied permission to the party to hold the rally.

Tripura Advocate General Siddhartha Sankar Dey told the court on Tuesday that the district magistrate of Tripura West district has already imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr PC in the sadar subdivision on September 21 till November 4 as part of the precautionary measure to prevent the third wave of the COVID pandemic.

Also since Durga puja is to be held from October 11, the administration does not want to allow any political rally or public gathering in Agartala in view of it. Moreover, it has been observed that the city witnessed violence in the aftermath of political rallies or procession over the past two or three weeks. That’s why the prohibitory order has been clamped in the sadar sub-division, he said. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said ''We will honour the court order and will not run away from the field.

But as far as the Biplab Deb government in Tripura is concerned, we wonder how it has all off a sudden woken up to the threat of COVID third wave on the eve of Abhishek Banerjee's proposed rally in the state and invoked prohibitory orders till November 4 on the assembly of even 50 people which is permitted under the Disaster Management Act,'' he added.

Majumder said ''We welcome Abhishek to Tripura where restrictions are in force due to the pandemic. ''But why is he not visiting other states? Let him see how the opposition is treated by the ruling party elsewhere in India. Not the way it is in Bengal,'' he added.

TMC is trying to reach out to BJP-ruled Tripura where assembly polls will be held in 2023. Stones had been allegedly thrown at Banerjee's convoy and his party leaders reportedly attacked during their earlier visits to the north eastern state as part of TMC's programme since August this year.

