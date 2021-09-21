Left Menu

Cong seeks time-bound inquiry into death of Mahant Narendra Giri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday demanded a time-bound inquiry into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri and that the guilty be brought to book.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Muth in Allahabad on Monday.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, police had said.

Asked about Giri's death, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, ''Mahant Narendra Giri Ji has always had a very important place in our hearts, a lot of respect across the country and he was a very nobleman.'' ''We are concerned; we are deeply shocked at his untimely passing away and we demand a time-bound inquiry so that the guilty can be brought to book immediately,'' he said at a media briefing at the party's headquarters.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar in Lucknow said the state police detained the seer's disciple Anand Giri on Monday night from Haridwar.

Anand Giri was detained after a case for abetting suicide was lodged against him, Kumar said.

