Rajasthan: BJP to launch drive to take Centre's welfare schemes among people

The BJP will run a campaign to take the Centre’s welfare scheme among people, said party leader B L Santosh on Tuesday.

Addressing a brainstorming session of the party in Rajsamand district, the BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) said the party is working on people-centric programmes, according to a statement.

The party will run a continuous campaign to take the Centre's welfare schemes among people, he said.

BJP leader Arun Singh said the Congress party is battling factionalism in the entire country and their priority is not to solve problems of the people. Their priority is to solve problems of themselves and their party, he said.

He alleged that Rajasthan has become a state with highest crime against women and Scheduled Castes.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia too claimed that no one is safe in the state. Farmers are upset, youth unhappy, women, Dalits and tribals facing atrocities, he alleged.

He claimed that farmers, youth and women are becoming self-reliant due to welfare schemes of PM Narendra Modi. On the other hand, the Ashok Gehlot government of the state is disobeying the promises made to farmers and the youth, he said. In the meeting, discussion on various issues related to organisation and the 2023 Assembly polls was held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)