Pargat Singh, Yoginder Pal Dhingra appointed as Punjab Congress General Secretaries

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:19 IST
Congress on Tuesday appointed Pargat Singh and Yoginder Pal Dhingra as General Secretaries of its Punjab unit with immediate effect, informed party General Secretary KC Venugopal. Besides this, Gulzar Inder Chahal has been appointed as the treasurer in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

The statement read, "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of following additional office-bearers in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. General Secretaries 1. Shri Pargat Singh, MLA 2. Shri Yoginder Pal Dhingra; Treasurer 1. Shri Gulzar Inder Chahal" The statement was also shared by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on his official Twitter handle today.

The appointments come months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

