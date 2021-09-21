BJP MLA Dushyant Patel named to perform duties of Gujarat Speaker's office

Gujarat BJP MLA Dushyant Patel was on Tuesday appointed by the Governor to perform the duties of the office of the Legislative Assembly Speaker till the post is vacant, said officials.

He will hold the post till a full-time Speaker is elected, they said.

The post of Assembly Speaker fell vacant after the incumbent Rajendra Trivedi resigned on September 16 and joined the new cabinet of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Trivedi is now the Revenue Minister.

After Trivedi's exit, BJP MLA Nimaben Acharya was made the Protem Speaker by Governor Acharya Devvrat.

With her resignation on Monday, the Governor issued an order asking Dushyant Patel to ''perform the duties of the office of the Speaker so long as the said office is vacant.'' Notably, the Assembly's two-day monsoon session has been convened from September 27 in Gandhinagar.

According to Assembly chief whip and BJP legislator Pankaj Desai, election for a regular Speaker will be held on the first day of the session.

