Left Menu

Sidhu's close aide appointed chairman of Amritsar Improvement Trust

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 16:06 IST
Sidhu's close aide appointed chairman of Amritsar Improvement Trust
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A close aide of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the new chairman of the Amritsar Improvement Trust on Wednesday.

Daman Uppal replaced Dinesh Bassi, a loyalist of former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Uppal, a municipal councilor, was given the appointment letter by Chief Minister Channi in the presence of Sidhu here.

Bassi welcomed the appointment of Uppal, saying it was the decision of the party's high command.

Bassi told the media that he was informed over the phone on Wednesday morning that he would be relieved as the chairman of the trust.

Channi, his two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni, and state Congress chief Sidhu on Wednesday morning paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021