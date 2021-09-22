Kremlin says Russia had nothing to do with attack on Ukrainian president's aide
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 16:14 IST
Suggestions of possible Russian involvement in the attempted assassination of a Ukrainian presidential aide "have nothing to do with reality", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
The head of president Volodymyr Zelenskiy's political party, Oleksandr Korniienko, said earlier that Russia could be behind the hit job targeting the Ukrainian leader's principal aide.
