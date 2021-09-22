Left Menu

Karnataka: BJP govt passed bill to protect temples from demolition, says CT Ravi

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary CT Ravi welcomed the newly passed Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill, 2021 in the state assembly and said that the BJP has passed it to protect temples from demolition.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:05 IST
Karnataka: BJP govt passed bill to protect temples from demolition, says CT Ravi
BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary CT Ravi welcomed the newly passed Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill, 2021 in the state assembly and said that the BJP has passed it to protect temples from demolition. Ravi also slammed the criticism by Congress and other opposition parties in Karnataka while this bill was being tabled in the assembly.

"The Karnataka Assembly passed the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill, 2021 on Tuesday night amid criticism from the opposition Congress party. The opposition alleged that BJP had earlier demolished the Mysuru temple and is trying to shield itself from the anger of extremist groups," Ravi said. "Here, we wish to say that the BJP government in Karnataka has passed the bill to protect temples from the demolition that may have been necessitated by Supreme Court's order," he said.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill 2021. "The bill had been passed on Tuesday in the state assembly to protect religious structures which were constructed illegally. This has come in the wake of the temple demolished in Mysuru's Nanjangud," state Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa told ANI.

"The incident has hurt the religious sentiments of numerous people in the state and people protested against the officer who was involved in the action. So, we have passed this bill to protect these religious places," Eshwarappa added. According to the minister, the bill will ensure communal harmony and also protect the sentiments of a particular community in the state. Taking a dig at opposition parties for criticising the bill, Eshwarappa said that the opposition always criticises every action of the ruling party but the government has managed to pass the bill successfully. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021