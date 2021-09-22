Karnataka: BJP govt passed bill to protect temples from demolition, says CT Ravi

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary CT Ravi welcomed the newly passed Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill, 2021 in the state assembly and said that the BJP has passed it to protect temples from demolition. Ravi also slammed the criticism by Congress and other opposition parties in Karnataka while this bill was being tabled in the assembly.

"The Karnataka Assembly passed the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill, 2021 on Tuesday night amid criticism from the opposition Congress party. The opposition alleged that BJP had earlier demolished the Mysuru temple and is trying to shield itself from the anger of extremist groups," Ravi said. "Here, we wish to say that the BJP government in Karnataka has passed the bill to protect temples from the demolition that may have been necessitated by Supreme Court's order," he said.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill 2021. "The bill had been passed on Tuesday in the state assembly to protect religious structures which were constructed illegally. This has come in the wake of the temple demolished in Mysuru's Nanjangud," state Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa told ANI.

"The incident has hurt the religious sentiments of numerous people in the state and people protested against the officer who was involved in the action. So, we have passed this bill to protect these religious places," Eshwarappa added. According to the minister, the bill will ensure communal harmony and also protect the sentiments of a particular community in the state. Taking a dig at opposition parties for criticising the bill, Eshwarappa said that the opposition always criticises every action of the ruling party but the government has managed to pass the bill successfully. (ANI)

