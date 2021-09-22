Left Menu

Zelenskiy aide: attempt on my life aimed to scare Ukraine's leadership

Serhiy Shefir, a top aide to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said an assassination attempt against him on Wednesday was designed to frighten the Ukrainian leadership. "I have not conducted any cases that would have caused aggression. I think this is intimidation," Shefir told a joint news briefing with police and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

"I think this won't frighten the president," he added.

