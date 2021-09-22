Left Menu

Congress levels allegations but my focus is development: Jyotiraditya

It is the job of the Congress to level allegations, but I am focused on development, Scindia, whose exit from the Congress last year along with 22 MLAs led to the collapse of Kamal Nath government, told reporters after he was accorded a grand welcome on way to Gwalior by BJP leaders and ministers, including Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-09-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:25 IST
Congress levels allegations but my focus is development: Jyotiraditya
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister and BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said it was the job of Congress to raise allegations but he is focused on ensuring development. After assuming charge as Union minister, Scindia is formally visiting the Gwalior-Chambal region, considered his stronghold, for the first time.

''I came to the region after setting up my ministry in proper order. It is the job of the Congress to level allegations, but I am focused on development,” Scindia, whose exit from the Congress last year along with 22 MLAs led to the collapse of Kamal Nath government, told reporters after he was accorded a grand welcome on way to Gwalior by BJP leaders and ministers, including Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021