Congress levels allegations but my focus is development: Jyotiraditya

Civil Aviation Minister and BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said it was the job of Congress to raise allegations but he is focused on ensuring development. After assuming charge as Union minister, Scindia is formally visiting the Gwalior-Chambal region, considered his stronghold, for the first time.

''I came to the region after setting up my ministry in proper order. It is the job of the Congress to level allegations, but I am focused on development,” Scindia, whose exit from the Congress last year along with 22 MLAs led to the collapse of Kamal Nath government, told reporters after he was accorded a grand welcome on way to Gwalior by BJP leaders and ministers, including Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

