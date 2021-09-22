Look forward to working with Nepal’s new Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated Nepal's new Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka, saying that he looks forward to working with him.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed the senior Nepali Congress leader on the recommendation of the government led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. “Congratulations to Hon’ble Dr. Narayan Khadka on his appointment as Nepal's Foreign Minister. Look forward to working with him,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Khadka, 72, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Bhandari amid an official ceremony at Sheetal Niwas on Wednesday.

The post of the foreign minister had been vacant for more than two months after the formation of the new government led by Deuba. The Foreign Ministry portfolio was being held by the Nepali Prime Minister till now.

Jaishankar, who is here to participate in the high-level 76th UN General Assembly session, will attend the G4 and G20 meetings on Wednesday on the sidelines of UNGA. The G-20 meeting will focus on Afghanistan and the G-4 Foreign Ministers meeting will be focussed on Security Council reforms.

According to officials in Nepal, Khadka, who is leading the Nepalese delegation to the UNGA, will leave Kathmandu for New York on Wednesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)