Tunisia president takes new powers, says will reform system
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 22-09-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 22:09 IST
Tunisian President Kais Saied has put in place special measures for wielding legislative and executive power, the presidency said on Wednesday, without elaborating.
It added that Saied would form a committee to prepare amendments to Tunisia's political system and that he would maintain the suspension of parliament that he declared in July.
