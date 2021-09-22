Left Menu

Bhagwat releases sign language version of RSS prayer

22-09-2021
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday released a video of the sign language version of the organization's prayer made by a couple here.

He met Gyanendra Purohit and his wife Monika Purohit, who are sign language experts, during his visit here and informally released the video on the couple's YouTube channel, said a local Sangh office-bearer.

Bhagwat met people from different sections of society here on Tuesday and Wednesday but there was no public program or meeting in view of the COVID-19 restrictions, he added.

