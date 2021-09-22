Tunisia's Ennahda rejects president's move on constitution

The leader of Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party Rached Ghannouchi told Reuters on Wednesday that President Kais Saied's declarations meant cancelling the constitution and the party would not accept that.

The presidency has said parliament's activities will remain frozen, Saied will convene a committee to amend the political system and he will exercise special measures for legislative and executive powers.

