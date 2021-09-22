Left Menu

Mahant Narendra Giri's suicide note should be carefully investigated: Digvijaya Singh

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday expressed condolences on the demise of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri and urged the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the suicide note carefully.

22-09-2021
Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday expressed condolences on the demise of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri and urged the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the suicide note carefully. Speaking to reporters in Sehore, Singh said, "I condole the demise of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president, Mahant Narendra Giri and urge the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the matter carefully."

"Anand Giri, a key disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri, has been linked to film stars....several land disputes have surfaced in that letter. All of these allegations should be investigated upon," he said. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri were taken to Swaroop Rani Medical College in Prayagraj for a post-mortem on Wednesday.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Math located residence in Prayagraj on Monday. A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned. Anand Giri, who alleged that it was a conspiracy by people who used to extort money from the ABAP president, was booked by the police for abetment of suicide on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

