PM Modi pays tributes to Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to legendary Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary, saying his poems that showed the way to the country and society will remain a source of inspiration for every generation.

''Tributes to 'Rashtrakavi' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ji on his birth anniversary. His poems which showed the way to the country and society will remain a source of inspiration for every generation,'' Modi, who is on a US visit, said in a tweet in Hindi.

Born at Simariya in Bihar in 1908, Dinkar's poetry was considered inspirational during the freedom struggle, and his work remained a source of motivation for politicians and others, including during the movement against Emergency. The former Rajya Sabha member died in 1974.

