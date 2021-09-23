Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

His poems which showed the way to the country and society will remain a source of inspiration for every generation, Modi, who is on a US visit, said in a tweet in Hindi.Born at Simariya in Bihar in 1908, Dinkars poetry was considered inspirational during the freedom struggle, and his work remained a source of motivation for politicians and others, including during the movement against Emergency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 17:07 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to legendary Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary, saying his poems that showed the way to the country and society will remain a source of inspiration for every generation.

''Tributes to 'Rashtrakavi' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ji on his birth anniversary. His poems which showed the way to the country and society will remain a source of inspiration for every generation,'' Modi, who is on a US visit, said in a tweet in Hindi.

Born at Simariya in Bihar in 1908, Dinkar's poetry was considered inspirational during the freedom struggle, and his work remained a source of motivation for politicians and others, including during the movement against Emergency. The former Rajya Sabha member died in 1974.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021