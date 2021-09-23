Is there space for 'humiliation, insult' in Cong, asks Amarinder

Congress veteran Amarinder Singh on Thursday referred to his ''humiliation'' by the party and asked if he is treated like this, what would be the fate of common workers.

Amarinder Singh was reacting to remarks by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who said in Delhi on Thursday that there was no room for anger in the party. Shrinate said this referring to Amarinder Singh's remarks against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whom he had called ''inexperienced'' on Wednesday, days after he resigned as the Punjab CM following a power tussle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Reacting to the spokesperson’s comment, the former CM said, ''Yes, there's no space for anger in politics. But is there space for humiliation & insult in a grand old party like @INCIndia?'' ''If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through! :capt_amarinder,'' according to a tweet by Amarinder Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral. After putting in his papers, Amarinder Singh had said he felt ''humiliated''. Besides calling the Gandhi siblings as ''inexperienced'', the former Punjab CM had said he would pit a strong candidate against state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the upcoming assembly polls. Singh had called Sidhu ''anti-national'' and ''dangerous''.

