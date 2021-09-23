Left Menu

Indian prime minister to meet U.S. company CEOs during U.S. visit

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is due to holds talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, will also meet chief executives of several U.S. companies, including Qualcomm and Blackstone, two sources said.

During his White House meeting with Harris, Modi is expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, greater cooperation in technology, space and other sectors, and supply chain issues, the sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. In addition, he will meet with the chief executives of companies such as Adobe, First Solar, and General Atomics, the sources said.

Modi is also due to join a four-way summit at the White House involving President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia and Japan, a meeting that aims to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's growing dominance in the area.

