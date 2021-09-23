Left Menu

Cong sets up committees for Goa ahead of assembly elections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 20:35 IST
The Congress on Thursday set up various committees ahead of Goa assembly polls with former chief minister Luizinho Falerio made the chairman of the election coordination committee.

Other members of this all-important panel are P Chidambaram, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Pratap Singh Rane and Eduardo Falerio, among others.

Three-time Congress legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco has been made the chairperson of the campaign committee, while Sangita Parab will be the panel's co-chairperson.

Party leader Ramakant Khalap will be the chairman of the manifesto committee and Elvis Gomes will be its co-chairperson.

The publicity committee will be headed by Chandrakant Chodankar and Martha Saldhana will be its co-chairperson.

The panels constituted by party chief Sonia Gandhi come ahead of assembly elections in the state slated early next year. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from the state in the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

