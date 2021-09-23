Left Menu

Maha: Senior Congress leader Sharad Ranpise dies at 71

Condoling Ranpises death, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state had lost a soft-spoken and well-read member of the legislature.Ranpise stood firm on his political and social ideologies.

Senior Congress leader and the party's group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Sharad Ranpise died at a private hospital here on Thursday, sources said.

Ranpise (71) had suffered a heart attack a few days ago and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, a party leader said.

''The demise of senior Congress leader and group leader of the Legislative Council, Sharad Ranapise, has taken a heavy toll on the Congress party, which has lost a studious personality. A heartfelt tribute to him,'' the Maharashtra Congress said in a tweet.

Ranpise had been a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation and a two-time MLA from Parvati constituency in the district.

He was an MLC and the Congress' group leader in the state legislative council. Condoling Ranpise’s death, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state had lost a soft-spoken and well-read member of the legislature.

''Ranpise stood firm on his political and social ideologies. He articulated his views effectively,'' Thackeray said in his condolence message, adding that the death has created a void.

Congress leader and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat expressed grief over Ranpise's death and said the party has lost a leader who had tremendous faith and commitment towards the Congress' ideology.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also condoled the Congress leader’s demise.

