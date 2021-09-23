Disgruntled Meghalaya Cong leader scotches rumours of quitting, seeks to resolve issues within party

Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya assembly Mukul Sangma on Thursday put to rest all speculations of quitting the Congress and said he will soon speak to the high command and resolve all issues within the party.

The former chief minister is reportedly unhappy with the appointment of Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala as the president of the party's state unit.

“I will press for a course correction at an appropriate level within the four walls of our party,” Sangma told reporters. The senior leader, however, refused to disclose the issues which he thinks need to be sorted out.

Following his differences with Pala, there had been speculations that Sangma will leave the Congress and join another party. Rumours were also doing the rounds that he will float a new political outfit.

Sangma said he had read the news items about those speculations but kept quiet ''intentionally''.

''I wanted to talk to leaders in Delhi whom I need to talk to. I don’t want to talk to anybody else.... I think silence speaks louder than words sometimes,” he said.

Asked when he expects a call from the party high command, Sangma said it will not be a one-way exercise. The Congress Legislature Party leader along with MLAs mainly from Garo Hills region has skipped two major party programmes - the return of former senior leaders RG Lyngdoh and PN Syiem to the party, and the felicitation of Pala as the new MPCC chief.

To a question if he would meet the new state Congress president, Sangma said, “I have made it abundantly clear that I have to talk to the right people within the party.” PTI JOP NN NN

