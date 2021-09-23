Baghel may visit Delhi in Oct to finalise Rahul's Chhattisgarh trip: Minister

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupeh Baghel is likely to visit Delhi in the first week of October to finalise itinerary of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed trip to the state, a minister said on Thursday.

State agriculture minister Ravindra Chaubey said preparations for Gandhi's visit to the Congress-ruled state, which recently saw signs of a tussle over leadership issue, have been completed though dates are yet to be finalised.

“Last time when Baghel ji had visited Delhi, he invited Rahul ji to the state. Rahul ji had given his consent. The CM had then sent Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma on a tour of the Bastar region to fix the locations of his programmes which have been nearly decided,'' he told reporters here.

“Our plan is to hold his (Gandhi's) visit first to Bastar and then to Surguja (both tribal-dominated districts). In the third visit, we have decided to hold his programme in the plains with farmers,” he said.

The chief minister is likely to visit Delhi in the first week of October and after discussion with the former Congress president, dates of his tour will be finalised, Chaubey said.

The political scene in the state had started heating up after Gandhi held two meetings with Baghel and one with state's Health Minister TS Singh Deo in Delhi in August apparently in a bid to resolve the power tussle between the two top leaders of the state.

After Gandhi's meetings with Baghel and Singh Deo in Delhi on August 24, AICC state in-charge P L Punia had told reporters that their talks centred around development issues and not leadership change.

Baghel, after returning to Raipur, had said those talking about ''two-and-a -half years'' (power-sharing formula) were trying to bring political instability in the state and they would never succeed in it.

The CM was called to Delhi and the next meeting between him and Gandhi was held on August 28. This time, over 40 MLAs and some ministers, considered close to Baghel, also went to Delhi and met Punia and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

After the second meeting, Baghel reached Raipur on August 28 and claimed Gandhi would visit the state the next week, especially Bastar, to see for himself development works done by the Congress government.

The next day, when Singh Deo returned, he said different issues were discussed with the party's central leadership, but did not elaborate.

When the Congress picked Baghel for the top post following the party's victory in the 2018 Assembly polls, there was speculation that Singh Deo, another contender in the fray, would be allowed to take over as the CM after two-and-a-half years.

Baghel completed two-and-a-half years in office in June 2021. Singh Deo was in Delhi for several days last month.

