Tunisia labour union calls president's moves danger to democracy
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:10 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union said on Friday that President Kais Saied's intervention is a danger to democracy and that the only solution to the crisis is through dialogue.
Saied dismissed the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive power in July in a move his foes called a coup, and went further on Wednesday by brushing aside much of the constitution to allow him to rule by decree.
