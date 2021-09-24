Left Menu

Tunisia labour union calls president's moves danger to democracy

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:10 IST
Tunisia labour union calls president's moves danger to democracy
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union said on Friday that President Kais Saied's intervention is a danger to democracy and that the only solution to the crisis is through dialogue.

Saied dismissed the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive power in July in a move his foes called a coup, and went further on Wednesday by brushing aside much of the constitution to allow him to rule by decree.

Also Read: Libyan interim PM discusses border closure with Tunisian president

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
2
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021