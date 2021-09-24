Left Menu

French President Macron and UK PM Boris Johnson spoke on Friday

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone on Friday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said Macron's office, during which Johnson had told Macron that Britain wanted to restore its co-operation with France.

The phone conversation between the two leaders came just days after Johnson had told France to get a grip and give allies in the United States and Australia a break over a row about a trilateral nuclear submarine deal that tore up a separate French contract.

Macron replied to Johnson that he would wait to see the British Prime Minister's proposals, added Macron's office. Earlier in September, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarines deal with Australia, causing Australia to scrap a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

France's ambassador is set to return to Washington after Macron spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden this week.

