Left Menu

Presidency sends condolences after death of Mondli Gungubele's son

In a statement, the Ministry in the Presidency said 32-year-old Karabo Gungubele passed away on Friday following a short illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:26 IST
Presidency sends condolences after death of Mondli Gungubele's son
“The Presidency sends its deepest condolences to the Gungubele family during this hour of need. May the soul of Karabo Gungubele rest in peace,” the statement said. Image Credit: Twitter (@GovernmentZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Ministry in the Presidency has sent its condolences to the family of Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele following the death of his son.

In a statement, the Ministry in the Presidency said 32-year-old Karabo Gungubele passed away on Friday following a short illness.

"Minister…Gungubele is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of his son. Karabo worked as a Quantitative Analyst at First National Bank and held a BSc in Mathematical Science.

"The Presidency sends its deepest condolences to the Gungubele family during this hour of need. May the soul of Karabo Gungubele rest in peace," the statement said.

Further details on the funeral will be released at a later stage.

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021