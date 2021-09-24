Ruckus in Tripura assembly over law and order situation, oppn walks out

The opposition members staged a walkout in the Tripura Assembly on Friday after newly-elected Speaker Ratan Chakraborty rejected an adjournment motion moved by CPI(M) MLA Sudhan Das on the law and order situation in the state.

Soon after Chakraborty was elected as the speaker unopposed, Das wanted to raise an adjournment motion on the ''worsening'' law and order situation in the state.

Rejecting the motion, the speaker said, ''Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will make a statement on the overall law and order situation in the state after routine question hour. You can raise the issue after completion of the question hour.'' The CPI(M) MLAs, led by leader of opposition Manik Sarkar, rushed to the Well of the House, raising slogans, demanding immediate discussion on the issue amid a ''series of attacks'' on the opposition leaders in the state.

As the speaker stuck to his ruling, the opposition MLAs walked out of the House, claiming that they were not allowed to discuss an important issue.

Later, speaking to the press, Sarkar declared that the opposition MLAs would not join the remaining days of the session, which will end on Monday, in protest against the speaker's ''adamant'' behaviour.

Sarkar alleged that total lawlessness was prevailing in the state with opposition leaders being attacked by the ''BJP-backed goons''.

''In my view, the state's law and order situation appeared to be an important issue to be discussed in the assembly. Our member has rightly raised the issue but he was not allowed. There is no point in sitting in the House if we are not allowed to discuss important issues. That's why we will boycott the entire session,'' he said.

Speaking in the House, the chief minister rubbished the opposition's charge.

''The state has recorded as many as 16,719 cases during the past three years as reported by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). The number of cases has reduced to 4,653 in the year 2020, while it was 6,078 in the year 2019. In the year 2018, the state recorded only 5,988 cases,'' Deb said.

