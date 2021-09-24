New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DES17 UP-DYCM-INTERVIEW Adityanath will lead BJP in assembly polls, issue of next CM 'settled': Dy CM Dinesh Sharma Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said the issue of the state’s next CM is already “settled” with the BJP top brass making it clear that the coming assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

DES11 UP-BJP-NISHAD-LD ALLIANCE BJP, Nishad Party to fight UP elections together Lucknow: The BJP and the Nishad Party will contest the upcoming assembly polls together in Uttar Pradesh and will work towards forming the next government in the state, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

DES2 UP-SHUKLA Muslims should bow to ‘Indian culture’; Ram, Krishna, Shiva were their ancestors: UP minister Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla has said that lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva were the ancestors of Indian Muslims and they should bow to the “land and culture of India”.

DEL37 RAJNATH-UP Rajnath lauds Adityanath, says mere mention of his name gives criminals the shivers Maharajganj (UP): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said no one can cast doubts on his honesty.

DES27 PB-CONG-CHANNI Cong high command summons Channi to Delhi again for discussion on Cabinet expansion Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was again called to Delhi by the Congress high command to discuss the expansion of the state Cabinet, just hours after he returned from the national capital, according to sources.

DES29 PB-SAD SAD demands 100 pc hike in compensation to farmers for land acquired under Bharatmala Pariyojana Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday demanded a 100 per cent hike in compensation to farmers for land being acquired for different highways in Punjab under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, which aims to lay a grid of highways pan-India.

DES5 PB-CONG-JAKHAR Rahul's move of choosing Channi as new Punjab CM bold decision: Jakhar Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, who appeared close to succeeding Amarinder Singh as chief minister, Friday dubbed Rahul Gandhi's move to choose Charanjit Singh Channi a ''bold decision''.

DES4 TIKAIT-PM-US VISIT-PROTEST Farm laws: Rakesh Tikait urges Indians in US to protest during PM Modi's Sep 25 event Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday appealed to Indians living in the US to hold a protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in New York on Saturday in support of the 10-month-long farmers' agitation at Delhi's borders.

DES16 NCR-FARMERS-STIR BKU thanks Punjab CM for support, but says won't share stage with political parties Ghaziabad: The Bharatiya Kisan Union has welcomed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's support to the farmers' stir but maintained that their stage will not be shared with any political party.

LGD3 UKD-COURT SHAKTIMAN U'khand minister acquitted in Shaktiman horse assault case due to lack of evidence Dehradun: A court in Uttarakhand has acquitted cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi and four others accused of causing injuries to police horse Shaktiman during a clash between BJP protesters and the police here in 2016 due to lack of credible evidence.

LGD14 HC-UKD-LOKAYUKTA U'khand HC seeks state govt's reply on non-appointment of Lokayukta Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has sought a reply from the state government within four weeks on the non-appointment of a Lokayukta. DES35 HP-MEDICAL-PARK Himachal's Nalagarh to have industrial park for medical devices Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to build an industrial complex to manufacture medical devices, helped by a central government grant of Rs 100 crore.

DES12 HP-SCHOOLS Himachal Pradesh schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday, an official said here on Friday.

DES28 RJ-REET-ARRESTS Rajasthan: 4 held for bid to make dummy candidates write REET Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested four members of a gang for an alleged bid to make dummy candidates write a state eligibility exam for teachers, which is scheduled for Sunday.

