Biden will not invoke executive privilege on Trump records in Jan. 6 probe -White House
President Joe Biden will not invoke executive privilege to shield former President Donald Trump's records in relation to an investigation into the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
"The president has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege," Psaki said. "And so, we will respond promptly to these questions as they arise."
