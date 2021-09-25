PM Modi holds first bilateral meeting with President Biden; discusses Indo-Pacific, climate and COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described as ''outstanding'' his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden who said the Indo-US relationship is destined to be ''stronger, closer and tighter” as the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including combating COVID-19, climate change, trade and the Indo-Pacific.

President Biden, who welcomed Prime Minister Modi in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday, said that today they are starting a new chapter in US-India relationship.

Observing that he has long believed that the US, India relationship can help them solve global challenges, Biden in his opening remarks before a battery of India and American media said they are now “are launching a new chapter in history of India US ties, taking on some of the toughest challenges we face together.” And this starts with a shared commitment to end COVID-19, he said.

Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, described Friday’s bilateral meeting with Biden that lasted nearly 90 minutes as ''important'' as they're meeting at the start of the third decade of this century.

''Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US,” Prime Minister Modi told Biden.

''Had an outstanding meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. His leadership on critical global issues is commendable. We discussed how India and USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change,'' Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Biden said the relationship between India and the US, the largest democracies in the world, is ''destined to be stronger, closer and tighter.'' ''I've long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve a lot of global challenges. In fact, back in 2006, I had said that by 2020 India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world,” Biden told Modi.

Later in a tweet, Biden said, “This morning, I hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House as we launch a new chapter in the history of US-India ties. Our two nations are the largest democracies in the world, and we’re committed to taking on the toughest challenges we face — together.” Biden earlier said he and Prime Minister Modi would talk about what more they can do to fight COVID-19, take on the climate challenge that the world face, and ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific, including with their quiet partners.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

''Of course our partnership is more than just what we do. It's about who we are in our shared responsibility to uphold democratic values, our joint commitment to diversity, and it's about family ties, including four million Indian-Americans make the United States, stronger every single day,” he said.

Noting that the world would celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday next week, Biden said, ''We're all reminded that his message of non-violence, respect, tolerance, matters today maybe more than ever had.'' On this, Modi said, ''Gandhi Ji spoke about trusteeship, a concept which is very important for our planet in the times to come.'' Noting that trade will be an important factor in the Indo-US ties in the coming decade, the Prime Minister said that there is much to be done in the area.

Modi said this decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. “I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards the US’ progress.'' He said that technology is becoming a driving force. ''We have to utilise our talents to leverage technology for greater global good.'' Modi recalled his interactions with Biden in 2014 and 2016, saying “that time you had shared your vision for ties between India and US. I am glad to see you are working to realise this vision.'' He said that each of the subjects mentioned by the president are crucial for the India-US friendship. ''His efforts on COVID-19, mitigating climate change and the Quad are noteworthy,” Modi added.

Later briefing the media, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that President Biden appreciated India's role that has extended assistance to countries across the world including through pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Shringla said the issue of H-1B visa also came up during the meeting. ''Prime Minister Modi highlighted the issue of getting access for Indian professionals to US and mentioned H1B visa. It'll be looked into,'' he said.

President Biden was very appreciative of India's presidency of the UN Security Council, especially on the Afghanistan issue and he was very specific in stating that he felt India should have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, Shringla said.

During the meeting, Biden reaffirmed the strength of the defence relationship and unwavering commitment to India as a major defence partner.

The two sides denounced any use of territories for terrorist activities and emphasized the importance of denying financial support to terrorist groups, Shringla said.

The two leaders also discussed the Afghan crisis and called for inclusive government, he said, adding that there was clear concerned expressed with regard to the role of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

While the two leaders have met earlier when Biden was the Vice President of the country, this is for the first time that Biden is meeting Modi after he became the 46th president of the US in January.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said that India US relationship is a partnership of trust. “Globally we will make a difference!” he tweeted.

“Vibrant discussions between” Modi and Biden. “Joseph Biden on global, regional & bilateral issues. An expansive agenda including defence, security, health, education, trade, IT, economic, Science and Technology energy and People to People ties,” Bagchi said.

The Prime Minister also signed the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. “Registering the spirit of India United States friendship in ink,” the spokesperson tweeted.

