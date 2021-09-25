Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. border camp cleared of Haitians, thousands more on the move

An impromptu border camp that roiled the U.S. government was cleared of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the jumble of makeshift shelters and tents had all but disappeared from Del Rio, Texas, with workers removing the last debris along the border with Mexico. State troopers lined the banks of the Rio Grande to discourage new crossings.

World's youth take to the streets again to battle climate change

Young people around the world took to the streets on Friday to demand urgent action to avert disastrous climate change, in their largest protest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The strike takes place five weeks before the U.N. COP26 summit, which aims to secure more ambitious climate action from world leaders to drastically cut the greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet.

Ecuador's Lasso proposes economic reforms to reactivate economy

Ecuadorean president Guillermo Lasso on Friday proposed new labor regulations and a tax reform targeting some $700 million in new revenue as part of a broad economic growth plan that will require approval from a skeptical legislature. The oil exporting nation's economy has for years struggled under low crude prices, and the pandemic left 5.8 million people without permanent employment. Lasso this year renegotiated a $6.5 billion financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund in order to speed up disbursements.

'Quad' leaders meet at White House as China looks warily on

Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia presented a united front on Friday at their first summit and stressed the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific region amid shared concerns about China. The two-hour meeting at the White House of the Quad, as the grouping of the four major democracies is called, will be watched closely in Beijing, which criticized the group as "doomed to fail."

Myanmar will not address world leaders at U.N., Afghanistan will

No representative from Myanmar is scheduled to address the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday, amid rival claims for the country's U.N. seat in New York after a military coup ousted the elected government. Competing claims have also been made on Afghanistan's U.N. seat after the Taliban seized power last month. The ambassador for the ousted government is set to give his speech on Monday.

Get up, stand up: Barbados leader invokes Marley to goad U.N

An impassioned Barbados prime minister on Friday sought to spur meaningful action from the 193-member United Nations on crises from climate and COVID-19 vaccines to poverty and education, invoking singer Bob Marley: "Who will get up and stand up?" "If we can find the will to send people to the moon and solve male baldness ... we can solve simple problems like letting our people eat at affordable prices," Mia Amor Mottley told the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.

Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls' education

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan as she left school in 2012, pleaded with the world on Friday not to compromise on the protection of Afghan women's rights following the Taliban takeover. As countries and organizations take the first steps to engage with the hardline Islamist group, the 24-year-old Yousafzai said she worried the Taliban would act as they did when they were in power 20 years ago despite a sharp increase in work and education opportunities for Afghan women since then.

U.S. condemns Taliban's reported plan to reinstate executions, amputations

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday that Washington condemns in the strongest terms reported comments by a Taliban official who said the group would restore the use of amputations and executions as punishment in Afghanistan. Responding to Taliban leader Mullah Nooruddin Turabi's comments to the Associated Press, Price said the acts would constitute gross abuses of human rights.

Vigils held for teacher murdered in London as suspect released

Emotional vigils were held on Friday for a teacher who was found murdered in a London park last week, highlighting again public anger over violence against women, while police said a suspect had been released under investigation. Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London on the evening of Sept. 17 to make the short walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend. She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

Exclusive-UN migration body asks Brazil to receive Haitians on US-Mexico border - sources

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has formally asked Brazil to receive some Haitian migrants camped along the U.S.-Mexico border hoping to enter the United States, according to two sources with knowledge of the request. The petition from the IOM, a United Nations agency, comes as U.S. President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to resolve yet another migration dilemma. Crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border have jumped to their highest levels in 20 years in recent months, sparking political headaches and logistical obstacles for the United States and Mexico.

