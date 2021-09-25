Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi directs Congress to launch 'aggressive campaign' against BJP in Goa

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday directed the state unit of the party to launch an aggressive campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

25-09-2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday directed the state unit of the party to launch an aggressive campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. As per an official statement of the party, Gandhi said this while chairing a meeting of senior officials of Goa Congress and the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

"Rahul Gandhi wants the party in Goa to defeat BJP and ensure its own victory by launching an aggressive campaign," said the statement signed by Dinesh Gundu Rao, the All India Congress Committee in charge of Goa. "The leader also wants the party to fulfil the aspirations and respect sentiments of Goans by taking along all the well-wishers and supporters in its victory march towards elections in 2022," the statement added.

State assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

