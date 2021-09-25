Left Menu

Insurance scheme introduced by Karunanidhi, a revolutionary step in health sector, says Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 17:38 IST
The Kalaignar Insurance Scheme introduced by former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunidhi a decade ago created history and was a revolutionary step in the field of the health sector, State PWD Minister E V Velu said on Saturday.

Only affluent people used to get proper treatment a few years ago but the Kalaignar Insurance Scheme paved the way for the treatment of the poor sections of society, which was a revolutionary step, Velu said on the sidelines of the inauguration of a therapeutic park with a sensory garden for special children at a cost of Rs. 14 lakh at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Chief Minister M K Stalin is following the footsteps of Karunanidhi by introducing the 'healthcare at your doorstep scheme', said Velu. Forest Minister K Ramachandran, Coimbatore Collector Dr Sameeran, and senior officials of the Health Department were present at the function.

