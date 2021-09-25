Left Menu

TN civic polls: AIADMK objects to "high-handed" manner of election officials

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:23 IST
The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday objected to the ''high-handed'' manner of election officials concerned and questioned the rejection of nomination papers of the party candidates for the civic polls in Kallakurichi district, while urging the State Election Commission (SEC) to take immediate ''remedial steps.'' Kallakurichi is among the nine districts in the state where rural local body polls are slated on October 6 and 9.

R M babu Murugavel, AIADMK Advocates Wing Joint Secretary, told the SEC that his party was ''shocked in the manner in which the Returning Officers and the scrutinising officers are behaving in a high-handed manner.'' In Kallakurichi, the nomination papers of four candidates have been rejected without any preliminary enquiry, he told the SEC in a letter.

The rejection was done on the ground that the proposer has already proposed for another candidate.

''There was an impersonation fraud which was played on the candidates by producing a different person as if they were the same proposer for another candidate,'' he said.

He charged the election officer concerned with ''assisting vested parties'' and sought action.

Holding that the officials concerned have not followed the rules, he wanted the ''Commission to take remedial steps immediately.'' PTI SA BN BN

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

