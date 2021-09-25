Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Prime Minister Modi over remarks of US Vice President Kamala Harris

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Prime Minister Modi over remarks of US Vice President Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether he understood the remarks of US Vice President Kamala Harris about protecting democracies and institutions.

''Did he get it,'' he asked in an Instagram post, while sharing the remarks of Kamala Harris.

''It is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world and that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to, of course, to protect democracies in the best interests of the people of our countries,'' Harris said in her remarks while jointly addressing the media in the United States.

Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to the US. He held discussions with Harris on Friday and met President Joe Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021